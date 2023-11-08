Brazil retail sales beat estimates in September but Q3 was lackluster

Adds details, background, economists' comments

SAO PAULO, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Retail sales volumes in Brazil rose by more than expected in September, data from statistics agency IBGE showed on Wednesday, driven by a jump in supermarket sales that helped the industry pare the small decrease seen a month earlier.

The retail sector in Latin America's largest economy has alternated between gains and losses for most of this year, with the country's tight monetary policy keeping sales in check but a resilient labor market contributing to consumer spending.

In September, sales were up 0.6% from August, while economists in a Reuters poll expected them to remain unchanged. On a yearly basis, retail sales grew 3.3%, compared to expectations for a 2.5% increase in the poll.

"Overall, this was a decent end to the quarter, but the retail sector's performance over Q3 as a whole was poor, due mainly to the drag from higher real interest rates," Pantheon Macroeconomics economist Andres Abadia said.

Three of the eight groups surveyed by IBGE posted positive results in the month, with hyper and supermarket sales the highlight as they rose 1.6% on a sequential basis.

The statistics agency said that as the number of employed people in the country grows, having reached in September a fresh record, families have focused on spending on basic need items such as food and beverages.

"That's the traditional behavior at times like the current one, when very high interest rates inhibit the consumption of more durable goods," Highpar economist Maykon Douglas said.

The latest retail figures are good news, he added, but do not change expectations of lower economic growth in the third quarter.

Brazil's central bank has reduced its benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points at its three latest meetings and signaled more of the same going ahead, but it remains in restrictive territory at 12.25%.

