Brazil retail sales beat estimates in August but pressures remain

Recasts throughout

SAO PAULO, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Retail sales volumes in Brazil overshoot market expectations but still posted a small decrease in August on a monthly basis, statistics agency IBGE said on Wednesday, signaling the sector remains under pressure amid high borrowing costs.

In Latin America's largest economy, retail sales were down 0.2% in August from July, above the median forecast of a 0.7% decrease in a Reuters poll of economists but still in negative territory.

The sector has been alternating between gains and losses this year as tight monetary policy keeps sales in check. The small monthly changes mean the key economic indicator has been roughly stable this year, according to the statistics agency.

"With the exception of a 4% rise in January, the figures point to stability," research manager Cristiano Santos said. "All the other months had variations close to zero - four months of stability and three of low volatility."

Four of the eight core segments surveyed by the statistics agency were down in August, with sales of furniture, home appliances and personal household items among the biggest drags, IBGE noted in a statement.

Those drops were partially offset by an increase in sales of supermarket items, including food and beverages, which have been boosted by falling food inflation in the country, the agency added.

Sales were up 2.3% in August from the year-earlier period, compared to expectations for a 1.2% increase in the Reuters poll.

"Overall, the underlying trend in retail sales has fallen in recent months, highlighting the drag from increased borrowing costs," said Pantheon Macroeconomics' chief economist for Latin America, Andres Abadia.

"We expect a further sluggish performance in Q4 due to the drag from tighter financial conditions. Looking further ahead, though, the level of consumer confidence is consistent with a recovery in year-over-year growth early next year."

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Steven Grattan)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-3352;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.