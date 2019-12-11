Brazil retail sales +0.1% in October vs September - IBGE

BRASILIA, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Brazilian retail sales volumes excluding cars and building materials rose 0.1% in October from September, government statistics agency IBGE said on Wednesday, below the 0.3% median forecast in a Reuters poll of economists.

Sales rose 4.2% from the same month last year, more than the 3.8% increase predicted in the Reuters poll.

(Reporting by Jamie McGeever Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

