Brazil retail sales -0.1% in November, first decline in seven months

By Jamie McGeever

BRASILIA, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Brazilian retail sales surprisingly fell in November, official figures showed on Friday, the first decline in seven months due largely to a sizeable fall in supermarket, food and drink and tobacco sales.

Retail sales volumes excluding cars and building materials slipped 0.1% in November from October, statistics agency IBGE said, a weaker performance than the 0.4% rise forecast in a Reuters poll of economists.

Sales of supermarket, food and drink and tobacco products, which have a 45% weighting in the overall wider index, fell 2.2% on the month, IBGE said.

On an annual basis, retail sales grew 3.4% in November, compared to expectations for a 4.9% increase in the Reuters poll.

Year-to-date sales were up 1.2%, and up 1.3% in the 12 months to November, IBGE said. Having hit a record high in October since the IBGE series began in 2000, sales volumes were still up 7.3% on pre-pandemic levels from February last year.

On a wider basis, including cars and building materials, retail sales rose 0.6% in November from the previous month and 4.1% from November 2019, IBGE said.

Wider retail sales are back above pre-pandemic levels from February, but in the first 11 months of last year were still down 1.9%.

(Reporting by Jamie McGeever; Editing by Catherine Evans and Chizu Nomiyama)

((jamie.mcgeever@thomsonreuters.com; +55 (0)11 97189 3169; Reuters Messaging: jamie.mcgeever.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.