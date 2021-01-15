US Markets

Brazil retail sales -0.1% in November, first decline in seven months

Jamie McGeever Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/RICARDO MORAES

BRASILIA, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Brazilian retail sales surprisingly fell in November, official figures showed on Friday, the first decline in seven months due largely to a sizeable fall in supermarket, food and drink and tobacco sales.

Retail sales volumes excluding cars and building materials slipped 0.1% in November from October, statistics agency IBGE said, a weaker performance than the 0.4% rise forecast in a Reuters poll of economists.

Sales of supermarket, food and drink and tobacco products, which have a 45% weighting in the overall wider index, fell 2.2% on the month, IBGE said.

On an annual basis, retail sales grew 3.4% in November, compared to expectations for a 4.9% increase in the Reuters poll.

Year-to-date sales were up 1.2%, and up 1.3% in the 12 months to November, IBGE said. Having hit a record high in October since the IBGE series began in 2000, sales volumes were still up 7.3% on pre-pandemic levels from February last year.

On a wider basis, including cars and building materials, retail sales rose 0.6% in November from the previous month and 4.1% from November 2019, IBGE said.

Wider retail sales are back above pre-pandemic levels from February, but in the first 11 months of last year were still down 1.9%.

