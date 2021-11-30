US Markets

Brazil reports two cases of Omicron variant, first in Latin America

Pedro Fonseca Reuters
RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Brazil's health regulator Anvisa said on Tuesday that laboratory analysis had found two Brazilian cases of the Omicron COVID-19 variant, the first reported cases in Latin America.

Anvisa said a traveler arriving in Sao Paulo from South Africa and his wife had both apparently contracted the variant.

The traveler landed at Guarulhos international airport on Nov. 23 with a negative test for COVID-19. But before a planned return trip, the couple tested positive and the samples were sent for further analysis, which identified the Omicron variant.

The samples will be sent for a second confirmatory analysis, the regulator said.

(Reporting by Pedro Fonseca Writing by Stephen Eisenhammer Editing by Brad Haynes)

((stephen.eisenhammer@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7726;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

