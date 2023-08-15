Brazil reports power outages in three regions

Adds details, context in paragraphs 3-7

SAO PAULO, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Brazil's power system operator (ONS) reported outages in three regions of the country, it said in a statement on Tuesday, adding that 16,000 megawatts had been brought down after an "incident" that was still being investigated.

ONS said it was working to resume electricity supply in the north, northeast and southeast regions of Latin America's largest country, with 6,000 megawatts already brought back online.

In a separate statement, Brazil's mines and energy ministry confirmed the incident and reiterated its team was working so that electricity supply could be fully resumed in the country.

Minister Alexandre Silveira has "ordered an investigation into the causes of the incident," the ministry said.

Private power firms operating in Brazil were affected by the incident.

Equatorial Energia EQTL3.SA and Enel Brasil said they were gradually resuming power supply to their clients, while CPFL Energia CPFE3.SA said supply had already been resumed to all customers.

According to news website G1, at least 21 of Brazil's 26 states have been affected, as well as the federal district where Brasilia is located.

