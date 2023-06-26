News & Insights

Brazil reports lower than expected current account surplus in May

June 26, 2023 — 08:01 am EDT

Written by Marcela Ayres for Reuters ->

BRASILIA, June 26 (Reuters) - Brazil's current account surplus for May fell short of expectations at $649 million, central bank data showed on Monday, with a higher deficit in factor payments overshadowing a robust trade surplus.

Economists surveyed by Reuters had anticipated a surplus of $1.5 billion.

The trade balance posted a record-breaking surplus of $9.719 billion, continuing the trend of high monthly surpluses observed in Latin America's largest economy.

Brazil has managed to increase its export volumes, driven by a bumper crop of grains, which has offset the decline in prices for key commodities it sells globally, such as soybeans, oil, and iron ore.

According to the central bank, the factor payments deficit grew by 21.3% compared to the same month last year, reaching $5.984 billion.

This increase was primarily due to higher net interest expenses associated with greater gross expenses in intercompany operations and other investments, it said.

From January to May, the current account deficit narrowed to $12.647 billion from $21.099 billion in the same period last year.

Foreign direct investment reached $5.380 billion for the month and $29.693 billion year-to-date, down from the $37.826 billion recorded from January to May 2022.

Investors made a net portfolio investment withdrawal of $3.994 billion in Brazilian markets, compared with withdrawals of $3.489 billion in the same month last year.

Outflows totaled $1.767 billion in stocks and $2.228 billion in bonds.

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Editing by Steven Grattan)

((marcela.ayres@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-2444;))

