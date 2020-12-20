Brazil reports 25,445 coronavirus cases, without numbers from most-populous state

SAO PAULO, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Brazil on Sunday reported 25,445 new coronavirus cases, the Health Ministry said, although it cautioned that published numbers were missing figures from Sao Paulo state due to technical issues.

Deaths rose by 408, although those numbers also missed figures from Sao Paulo, Brazil's most-populous state.

(Reporting by Marcelo Rochabrun; Editing by Peter Cooney)

