US Markets

Brazil reports 25,445 coronavirus cases, without numbers from most-populous state

Contributor
Marcelo Rochabrun Reuters
Published

Brazil on Sunday reported 25,445 new coronavirus cases, the Health Ministry said, although it cautioned that published numbers were missing figures from Sao Paulo state due to technical issues.

SAO PAULO, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Brazil on Sunday reported 25,445 new coronavirus cases, the Health Ministry said, although it cautioned that published numbers were missing figures from Sao Paulo state due to technical issues.

Deaths rose by 408, although those numbers also missed figures from Sao Paulo, Brazil's most-populous state.

(Reporting by Marcelo Rochabrun; Editing by Peter Cooney)

((marcelo.rochabrun@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7768;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Local retail trading trends and access to the U.S. markets #sgfintechfest

    tastyworks Australia CEO John Ezzy joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss local retail trading trends and access to the U.S. markets. #sgfintechfest

    Dec 9, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular