Brazil reports 2022 current account deficit of $55.668 bln

BRASILIA, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Brazil posted a current account deficit of $10.878 billion in December, the central bank said on Thursday, contributing to an overall deficit of $55.668 billion last year.

The monthly deficit was larger than the $6.45 billion deficit forecast in a Reuters poll of economists.

Foreign direct investment in December reached $5.570 billion, the central bank said, against $5.7 billion expected in the poll, and bringing the 2022 total to $90.572 billion.

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Editing by Steven Grattan)

