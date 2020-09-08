US Markets

Brazil reports 14,279 new coronavirus cases, 504 deaths

Contributor
Jake Spring Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/PILAR OLIVARES

Brazil recorded 14,279 additional confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, as well as 504 deaths from the disease, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

BRASILIA, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Brazil recorded 14,279 additional confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, as well as 504 deaths from the disease, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

Brazil has registered more than 4.1 million cases of the virus since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 127,464, according to ministry data.

(Reporting by Jake Spring; editing by Stephen Eisenhammer)

((jake.spring@thomsonreuters.com; +55 61 99653-2429; Reuters Messaging: jake.spring.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net / Twitter: https://twitter.com/jakespring))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular