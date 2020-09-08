Brazil reports 14,279 new coronavirus cases, 504 deaths

BRASILIA, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Brazil recorded 14,279 additional confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, as well as 504 deaths from the disease, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

Brazil has registered more than 4.1 million cases of the virus since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 127,464, according to ministry data.

