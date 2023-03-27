US Markets

Brazil reports $2.815 bln current account deficit in February

Credit: REUTERS/ADRIANO MACHADO

March 27, 2023 — 07:31 am EDT

Written by Marcela Ayres for Reuters ->

BRASILIA, March 27 (Reuters) - Brazil posted a current account deficit of $2.815 billion in February, the central bank said on Monday, lower than the $5 billion shortfall forecast in a Reuters poll of economists.

Foreign direct investment totaled $6.451 billion in February, missing the Reuters poll estimate of $10.177 billion.

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((marcela.ayres@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-2444;))

