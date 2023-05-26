News & Insights

Brazil reports $1.68 bln current account deficit in April

Credit: REUTERS/CARLA CARNIEL

May 26, 2023 — 07:32 am EDT

Written by Camila Moreira for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, May 26 (Reuters) - Brazil posted a current account deficit of $1.68 billion in April, the central bank said on Friday, way larger than the $0.25 billion expected by economists polled by Reuters.

Foreign direct investment totaled $3.31 billion in the month, also missing economists' estimates of $4.3 billion.

