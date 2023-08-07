News & Insights

Brazil reject's EU's imposition of environmental rule

August 07, 2023 — 11:14 am EDT

Written by Ana Mano for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Brazilian Agriculture Minister Carlos Favaro at a press conference on Monday said new European Union rules banning products coming from areas of deforestation are a breach of World Trade Organization rules, adding that Brazil will not accept the EU's imposition of its own environmental standard on Brazil.

Favaro said that if the EU insists on not recognizing Brazil's efforts to protect the environment, the Brazilian government will work to strengthen other blocs like the BRICs.

"Some people recognize what Brazil does," he said.

