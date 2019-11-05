Brazil regulator says Vale failed to provide correct information about dam

BRASILIA/SAO PAULO, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Brazilian mining regulator ANM on Tuesday criticized iron ore miner Vale SA VALE3.SA for failing to disclose problems with its Brumadinho tailings dam, adding that it could have demanded emergency measures had it been better informed.

The dam collapsed in late January, flooding a nearby company canteen and the surrounding countryside with mining waste and killing more than 250 people in the company's second fatal mining accident in less than four years.

(Reporting By Jake Spring and Roberto Samora)

