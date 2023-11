RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Brazilian mining regulator ANM halted waste rock disposal activities in three areas at Vale's VALE3.SA Fabrica Nova mine in Minas Gerais state, the company said on Monday.

