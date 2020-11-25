Brazil regulator approves Boeing's 737-MAX for return to service

RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Brazilian aviation regulator ANAC has approved the return to service of Boeing Co's BA.N 737-MAX airplane, it said in a stetement on Wednesday.

The regulator said Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA GOLL4.SA, the only airline to operate the model in Brazil, is currently implementing the required measures to allow the plane to fly again.

(Reporting by Gram Slattery and Marcelo Rochabrun)

