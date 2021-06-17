Brazil regulation seen allowing more imports of GMO crops from United States

SAO PAULO, June 17 (Reuters) - Brazil's government published a new regulation on Thursday to align rules for genetically modified (GMO) crops with global standards, a move the agriculture lobby says will make it easier to import more GMO soy and corn from the United States.

The new rules, published by Brazilian biosecurity regulator CTNBio in the official government gazette, allow for crops with different genetic modifications to be transported in the same ship, provided each individual modification is already approved, industry group CropLife said.

(Reporting by Roberto Samora)

