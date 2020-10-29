Brazil registers record September formal job growth, services sector recovers

By Jamie McGeever

BRASILIA, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Formal job creation in Brazil accelerated in September, figures showed on Thursday, as industry and manufacturing led the strongest ever job growth for that month and the recovery in services employment accelerated sharply.

A net 313,564 formal jobs were created in September, the economy ministry said, marking the third month in a row of job gains and almost 50% more than the 212,870 forecast in a Reuters poll of economists.

Economy Minister Paulo Guedes had said earlier on Thursday that the economy was undergoing a solid 'V-shaped' recovery, with job growth running at "a very impressive pace".

September's formal job growth was the highest figure for that month on record, according to a ministry presentation, and reduced the net number of formal job losses in the first nine months of this year to 558,597.

That is fewer than the number of jobs lost in the same period in both 2015 and 2016, when Brazil was last in recession.

In September, 1.38 million jobs were created and 1.07 million were cut, the ministry said.

Industry led the way with 110,868 new jobs, followed by services (80,481), trade (69,239) and construction (45,249), the figures showed.

Services, which account for around 70% of economic activity in Brazil, had been shedding jobs recently even as industry, manufacturing and construction had been recovering from the worst of the coronavirus pandemic earlier in the year.

The figures also showed that the formal labor market in September consisted of 38.25 million workers, smallest for that month since 2011.

Official labor market data for the three months to August will be released on Friday. The unemployment rate is expected to rise to a new series high of 14.2% from 13.8%.

(Reporting by Jamie McGeeverd; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Toby Chopra)

