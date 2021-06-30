Brazil registers frosts in coffee, corn and sugarcane regions

SAO PAULO, June 30 (Reuters) - Brazil had frosts hitting corn, sugarcane and coffee areas on Wednesday, according to consultancy Rural Clima.

Frosts hit from the southern state of Rio Grande do Sul to the north of Sao Paulo, hitting some coffee areas, said Rural Clima's meteorologist Marco Antonio dos Santos. "It has been a long time since we saw this kind of frost in Brazil", he said in a note to clients.

Frosts hit on Wednesday coffee region Mogiana and some areas in southern Minas Gerais, which are the main arabica producing regions.

Frosts also hit sugarcane growing regions in Sao Paulo, southern Mato Grosso do Sul and northern Parana, the second-largest corn producer state in Brazil that has been strongly hit by the cold this week.

(Reporting by Roberto Samora, editing by Louise Heavens)

