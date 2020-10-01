Brazil registers big increase in Sept coffee, sugar exports

SAO PAULO, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Brazil posted a significant increase in sugar exports in September as well as a strong increase in green coffee shipments, government trade body Secex said on Thursday.

According to Secex, Brazil exported 3.62 million tonnes of sugar in September, up significantly from the 1.71 million tonnes from the same period a year before. Green coffee exports rose to 221,000 tonnes from 187,300 tonnes.

Soy exports were seen at 4.47 million tonnes versus 4.6 million tonnes in September 2019.

Corn exports in September came to 6.6 million tonnes, up from 6.44 million tonnes a year earlier.

Iron ore exports rose to 37.86 million tonnes from 31.9 million tonnes, oil exports fell to 5.26 million tonnes from 5.53 million tonnes and beef exports rose slightly to 142,350 tonnes from 138,290 tonnes a year before.

(Reporting by Roberto Samora; Writing by Gram Slattery; Editing by Sandra Maler)

