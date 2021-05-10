Brazil registers 889 new COVID-19 deaths, total tops 423,000

BRASILIA, May 10 (Reuters) - Brazil recorded 25,200 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the past 24 hours and 889 fatalities from COVID-19, the Health Ministry said on Monday.

That raised the total number of confirmed cases in Latin America's largest country to 15,209,990 and the official death toll to 423,229.

(Reporting by Pedro Fonseca and Jamie McGeever; Editing by Leslie Adler)

