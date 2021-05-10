US Markets

Brazil registers 889 new COVID-19 deaths, total tops 423,000

Credit: REUTERS/BRUNO KELLY

Brazil recorded 25,200 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the past 24 hours and 889 fatalities from COVID-19, the Health Ministry said on Monday.

That raised the total number of confirmed cases in Latin America's largest country to 15,209,990 and the official death toll to 423,229.

