Brazil registers 721 COVID-19 deaths on Sunday

Gram Slattery Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/UESLEI MARCELINO

RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Brazil registered 721 COVID-19 deaths on Sunday and 34,027 new confirmed cases, according to data released by the nation's Health Ministry.

The numbers represent a slight decrease after five consecutive days of at least 1,300 daily deaths and 60,000 cases. But the South American country is nonetheless dealing with a severe and stubborn second wave that has now lasted well over three months.

Brazil has now registered 254,942 total coronavirus deaths and 10,551,259 total confirmed cases.

