Brazil registers 54,220 new cases of coronavirus, 314 new COVID deaths

Ana Mano Reuters
SAO PAULO, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Brazil has registered 54,220 new cases of coronavirus and 314 new COVID-19 deaths, the Health Ministry said on Sunday.

With the new figures, the South American nation has registered a total of 638,362 deaths and 27,479,963 cases since the pandemic began two years ago, according to ministry data.

