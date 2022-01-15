Brazil registers 48,520 new cases of coronavirus and 175 deaths-health ministry

SAO PAULO, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Brazil had 48,520 new cases of the novel coronavirus reported in the past 24 hours and 175 deaths from COVID-19, the Health Ministry said on Saturday.

The South American country has now registered 22,975,723 cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 659,934, according to ministry data.

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((carolina.mandl@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7703; +55 11 97116-3806;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.