Brazil registers 48,520 new cases of coronavirus and 175 deaths-health ministry

Contributor
Carolina Mandl Reuters
Published

Brazil had 48,520 new cases of the novel coronavirus reported in the past 24 hours and 175 deaths from COVID-19, the Health Ministry said on Saturday.

The South American country has now registered 22,975,723 cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 659,934, according to ministry data.

