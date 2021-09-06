US Markets

Brazil reduces minimum biofuel content in diesel to 10%

Contributor
Roberto Samora Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Bruno Domingos

Brazil's National Energy Policy Council (CNPE) on Monday approved a reduction in the minimum biofuel content in diesel fuel for the 82nd biodiesel auction to 10% from 13% previously.

BRASILIA, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Brazil's National Energy Policy Council (CNPE) on Monday approved a reduction in the minimum biofuel content in diesel fuel for the 82nd biodiesel auction to 10% from 13% previously.

The council cited a jump in prices of soy, a key ingredient in Brazilian biodiesel. Rising energy and commodity prices have stoked inflation in Brazil, forcing aggressive interest rate increases and adding to concerns about an economic recovery.

(Reporting by Roberto Samora; Editing by Sandra Maler)

((jake.spring@thomsonreuters.com; +55 61 99653-2429; Reuters Messaging: jake.spring.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net / Twitter: https://twitter.com/jakespring))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Commodities

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular