BRASILIA, May 2 (Reuters) - Brazil posted a trade balance of of $8.225 billion in April, government data showed on Tuesday, below market estimates for a balance of $8.6 billion. Imports totaled $19.140 billion and exports $27.365 billion. ((Automated publication, please contact Reuters-EconData-Amers@thomsonreuters.com with questions))For reference - see second paragraph:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.