US Markets

Brazil records strongest trade surplus for January in 17 years

Credit: REUTERS/Fernando Donasci

February 01, 2023 — 01:41 pm EST

Written by Marcela Ayres for Reuters ->

Adds details, context

BRASILIA, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Brazil posted its strongest trade surplus for January in 17 years, according to data from the Development, Industry, Trade and Services Ministry on Wednesday, leveraged by increased exports.

The country's trade surplus reached $2.717 billion in January from a deficit of $58.7 million in the same month last year.

This was the best result for January since 2006's trade surplus of $2.730 billion.

According to official data, exports rose 11.7% over January 2021, to $23.137 billion, a record for the month.

Exports were driven by high sales of extractive industry goods, driven by crude oil, said the ministry.

Meanwhile, imports decreased 1.7% to $20.420 billion.

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Editing by Aurora Ellis)

((marcela.ayres@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-2444;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.