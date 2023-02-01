Brazil records strongest trade surplus for January in 17 years

Adds details, context

BRASILIA, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Brazil posted its strongest trade surplus for January in 17 years, according to data from the Development, Industry, Trade and Services Ministry on Wednesday, leveraged by increased exports.

The country's trade surplus reached $2.717 billion in January from a deficit of $58.7 million in the same month last year.

This was the best result for January since 2006's trade surplus of $2.730 billion.

According to official data, exports rose 11.7% over January 2021, to $23.137 billion, a record for the month.

Exports were driven by high sales of extractive industry goods, driven by crude oil, said the ministry.

Meanwhile, imports decreased 1.7% to $20.420 billion.

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Editing by Aurora Ellis)

