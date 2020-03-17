Brazil records first coronavirus death, says Sao Paulo state

BRASILIA, March 17 (Reuters) - Brazil has recorded its first death related to the coronavirus outbreak, the state of Sao Paulo's Department of Health said on Tuesday.

Sao Paulo Health Secretary Jose Henrique Germann and the coordinator of the Sao Paulo Coronavirus Contingency Center, David Uip, will provide more details at a news conference on Tuesday, according to a written statement.

(Reporting by Aluísio Alves Writing by Jamie McGeever Editing by Brad Haynes)

