Brazil records first case of monkeypox -report

SAO PAULO, June 8 (Reuters) - Brazil confirmed its first case of monkeypox, local news channel Globo News reported on Wednesday.

The patient, a 41-year old man who is a native of Sao Paulo, recently travelled to Spain, the report said.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Christian Plumb)

