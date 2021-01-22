US Markets
Brazil recommends approval of CoronaVac doses that were partially manufactured locally

Brazil's health regulator Anvisa on Friday recommended the approval of a second emergency use request of China's CoronaVac vaccine, which would allow for the use of 4.8 million doses that were partly manufactured in Brazil.

Brazil has already approved a first emergency request for the use of Sinovac's SVA.O CoronaVac to cover 6 million doses that were imported from China.

