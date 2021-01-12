Brazil real surges 3% vs dollar, biggest rise since June 2018

By Jamie McGeever

BRASILIA, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Brazil's real rallied on Tuesday as a sharp reversal from the previous day and a broad recovery in emerging market currencies triggered a rise of around 3% against the dollar, its biggest since June 2018.

The real closed at 5.32 per dollar BRBY, rebounding strongly from its slide to a two-month low through 5.50 per dollar the previous day, which prompted the central bank to sell $500 million of foreign exchange swaps.

Traders also noted that expectations the central bank may soon remove its forward guidance of keeping interest rates low for longer and begin tightening policy this year helped the rise.

"For me, yesterday was more curious, when the market tested and activated the central bank. Today is noteworthy and the (dollar's) fall was huge, but we were not alone," said Cleber Alessie Machado, broker at Commcor DTVM in Sao Paulo, citing the rise in other emerging currencies on Tuesday.

Earlier on Tuesday, central bank monetary policy director Bruno Serra said the end of the forward guidance is on policymakers' radar, so it will come as little surprise and should have little market impact when it eventually occurs.

He was vague on what will happen to the benchmark Selic rate, currently a record low 2.00%, once that . End of forward guidance does not mean the Selic is mechanically raised, but equally, he could not rule that out.

Inflation data on Tuesday showed that annual inflation ended last year at 4.5%, meaning real interest rates in Brazil are -2.5%, the lowest in at least 20 years. This is one of the reasons behind the real's persistent weakness, Serra said.

Commcor DTVM's Machado, noted that rate hike expectations will, on the margin, likely boost the real. With the economic and policy outlooks little changed from the end of last year, he sees no reason why the real cannot rally further to the year-end levels of around 5.10-5.20 per dollar.

(Reporting by Jamie McGeever Additional reporting by Jose de Castro; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

