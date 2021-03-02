Brazil real slide not justified by fundamentals, central bank president says

By Jamie McGeever and Gabriel Ponte

BRASILIA, March 2 (Reuters) - Brazil's real has suffered more than other emerging currencies as investors adjust to changing liquidity conditions globally, but some of it has not been justified by economic fundamentals, central bank President Roberto Campos Neto said on Tuesday.

Speaking in an online event hosted by Arko Advice and Empiricus, Campos Neto said the central bank has large currency reserves and will continue to act as it sees fit, adding that it remains focused on using all the tools at its disposal to meet it inflation goals.

Campos Neto was speaking on the day the central bank intervened in the spot foreign exchange market selling $2.1 billion as the real hit a three-month low against the dollar, taking its dollar-selling intervention since last Thursday to over $5 billion.

Growing worries over Brazil's fiscal outlook explain part of the real's weakness, while global jitters as markets adjust to the worldwide rise in bond yields have also made it easier for traders to attack the real, he said.

"But we believe part of the move is not justified by fundamentals. We have increased our presence in the FX market recently and Brazil has a very large amount of reserves," Campos Neto said.

"We can continue acting in ways we believe are reasonable to always maintain conditions of (good) liquidity," he added.

The real closed at its lowest level on Tuesday since Nov. 3, and the central bank's actions were its fifth and sixth bouts of direct market intervention since Thursday.

Campos Neto, however, again warned that Brazil must get its public finances back in order, noting that investors are generally right to increase the risk premium on Brazilian assets if they believe the fiscal fundamentals are deteriorating.

"If you have a perception of deteriorating fundamentals allied to a perception that emerging market liquidity is going to fall, then this volatility leads to bigger (price) moves," he said.

($1 = 5.67 reais)

Brazil real slumps to three-month low as central bank intervenes selling $2 bln

(Reporting by Jamie McGeever and Gabrioel Ponte Editing by Chris Reese and Lisa Shumaker)

