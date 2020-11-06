Brazil real hits six-week high, posts biggest weekly rise in 5 months

By Jamie McGeever

BRASILIA, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Brazil's real surged to a six-week high on Friday, as traders cited strong demand from overseas funds and comments from a central bank director that the bank may intervene to support the currency if anticipated year-end outflows disrupt the market.

The increasing likelihood of Democratic candidate Joe Biden winning the U.S. presidential election also supported appetite for higher risk and emerging market assets, traders said, noting the generally weak environment for the U.S. dollar.

"Kanczuk tipped the central bank's hand on its strategy with the 'overhedge'. He probably shouldn't have, but it's out there now that they are looking to neutralize the price effect," said one trader in Sao Paulo.

Earlier on Friday, central bank economic policy director Fabio Kanczuk said the bank may intervene in the currency market before the end of the year to minimize any potential disruption from large anticipated outflows related to banks' hedging activities.

The real closed trading on Friday at 5.39 per dollar BRBY, up more than 2.5% on the day to bring its weekly gain to more than 5%, its best weekly performance since the first week of June, according to Refinitiv data.

A week ago, the real was at a five-month low of 5.80 per dollar and appeared to be closing in on the all-time low near 6.00 per dollar struck in May.

But manufacturing and service sector purchasing managers index data in the week indicated that private sector economic activity is growing at its fastest pace in over a decade, and the general appetite for emerging markets improved also.

On Friday, economists at Credit Suisse raised their inflation and interest rate forecasts, arguing that part of the growing risks around inflation stem from the real's persistent decline this year.

An earlier and more aggressive tightening cycle next year would likely support the currency, analysts say.

(Reporting by Jamie McGeever; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Tom Brown)

