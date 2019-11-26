Brazil real hits record low, loses ground regained after central bank intervention

BRASILIA, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Brazil's real fell to an all-time low against the dollar on Tuesday, resuming its slide after central bank intervention earlier in the day had briefly given it some respite.

In afternoon trading the dollar rose as high as 4.2770 BRBY, having fallen back to around 4.24 reais shortly after the central bank sold dollars in the spot market when the greenback was around 4.2650 reais.

(Reporting by Jamie McGeever Editing by Chris Reese)

