Brazil real estate firm Nortis seeks to register IPO

Aluisio Alves Reuters
Brazilian real estate firm Nortis has submitted a request to register for an initial public offering on the country's stock exchange, according to securities filings.

The offering will include both primary and secondary segments and will be coordinated by Itau BBA, Bank of America, Santander, Caixa Economica Federal and XP, according to the prospectus.

