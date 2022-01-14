Brazil real estate developer EZTEC posts 24% rise in net sales

SAO PAULO, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Brazilian real estate developer EZTEC EZTC3.SA said on Friday its net sales for the fourth quarter were 369 million reais ($66.67 million), almost 24% higher than the same period in the previous year.

The company also said in its operational preview that it launched four projects during the quarter, with a potential sales value (PSV) of 491 million reais. In 2021 overall, EZTEC's net sales were around 1.9 billion reais.

($1 = 5.5344 reais)

(Reporting by Peter Frontini; editing by Stephen Eisenhammer)

((Peter.Siqueira@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 56447727;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.