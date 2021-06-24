Brazil real a factor in rates decisions only if it impacts inflation expectations - cenbank chief

BRASILIA, June 24 (Reuters) - The Brazilian real's recent rally will only factor into future interest rate decisions if it affects inflation expectations, central bank President Roberto Campos Neto said on Thursday, stressing that the currency is floating and the central bank makes no forecasts on its direction.

In a virtual press conference following the release of the bank's Quarterly Inflation Report, Campos Neto said improving fiscal and economic growth outlooks have helped boost the real, and that the 'neutral' rate of interest right now is estimated at around 3%.

(Reporting by Jamie McGeever and Gabriel Ponte)

