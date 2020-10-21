Brazil ready for huge bond maturity schedule in early 2021 -Treasury secretary

By Jamie McGeever

BRASILIA, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Brazil is well prepared for a slew of bonds maturing in the first four months of next year, Treasury Secretary Bruno Funchal said on Wednesday, adding that one of the reasons issuance is rising is to meet that heavy refunding schedule.

Speaking in an online event hosted by newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo, Funchal said that the Treasury could receive transfers next year from the central bank and development bank BNDES, which would help pay down the record national debt.

Over the longer term, however, the best way to reverse the post-pandemic shortening of Brazil's debt profile and ensure borrowing costs stay low is to carry out the government's agenda of economic reform and fiscal discipline, Funchal said.

"Following our strategy, we (will) arrive at the end of this year ready to roll over the debt maturing in the first four months of next year, no matter how large it may be," Funchal said.

"We are increasing the volume of issuance precisely because of that," he said.

Brazil has 487 billion reais ($87 billion) of debt maturing in the first four months of next year, according to Treasury figures. That is more than 10% of the total outstanding federal debt of more than 4 trillion reais.

Growing worries over the government's ability - or willingness - to reduce the record deficit and debt from emergency measures to combat the COVID-19 crisis have pushed up longer-term market-based interest rates, forcing the Treasury to borrow more at the short end of the curve.

This means it has to issue more bonds more often to meet its huge borrowing requirements, a risky strategy in times of high uncertainty and volatility, and fragile demand from investors.

"But what will really help to keep debt costs down is (economic) reforms," Funchal said, reiterating that fiscal rules, such as the government spending cap limiting growth in public expenditure to the rate of inflation, must be upheld.

Funchal also said state development bank BNDES could resume cash transfers to the Treasury next year, and that the two institutions may discuss a figure of 100 billion reais. Similarly, the central bank could transfer more currency-related profits, following a recent 325 billion reais transfer.

Both would help reinforce the Treasury's liquidity position and give it more flexibility in its debt management.

($1 = 5.60 reais)

