Brazil readies measures to help sectors hit by veto on tax benefits

Credit: REUTERS/ADRIANO MACHADO

November 24, 2023 — 07:20 am EST

Written by Marcela Ayres for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Brazil's Finance Minister Fernando Haddad said on Friday that the government will introduce a set of measures to address the situation of 17 sectors affected by a presidential veto to a bill aimed at extending a payroll tax exemption.

Haddad told reporters the measures would be presented after government officials return from the COP28 climate summit in Dubai.

President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva decided to veto the bill on Thursday citing concerns it entailed revenue loss without specifying compensatory measures. The project passed by Congress in October would extend the tax benefits until 2027.

