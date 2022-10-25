Brazil re-exports second fertilizer cargo amid storage shortage

SAO PAULO, Oct 25 (Reuters) - The port of Antonina, on the coast of Brazil's grain state Parana, has re-exported a second vessel loaded with fertilizers, according to a statement late on Monday, highlighting a lack of storage space for the agricultural material.

The 23,400-tonne cargo, which had been stored at a customs warehouse at the port since June 16, came from Jordan and will be sent to Turkey, a port authority statement said.

This is the second shipment of fertilizer to be re-exported from Antonina in period of a month, after a 17,000-tonne cargo was re-exported on Sept. 22 to the United States having arrived from Egypt.

The rare fertilizer re-exporting deals expose Brazil's logistics woes at a time of ample supplies and slow farmer buying.

Brazil saw a rush of imports in the first months of the year amid a threat of shortages after the war in Ukraine, which sparked sanctions against major fertilizer supplier Russia and sent prices soaring.

However some farmers were reluctant to buy because prices were too high and this put even more pressure on scarce storage space.

Altogether, 40,400 tonnes of fertilizer were re-exported from Antonina in a one-month period, the port authority said.

