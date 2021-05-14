Brazil raw steel output rises 59.3 pct in April, AÇO BRASIL says

SAO PAULO, 14 May (Reuters) – Raw steel output in Brazil rose 59.3 pct to 3.073 million tonnes in April in an annual basis, Instituto Aco Brasil, the group that represents mills, said on Friday. Sales in the local market rose 96.1 percent to 1.944 million tonnes in the April from the same period a year earlier, the institute, known as AÇO BRASIL, said in a report.

