Brazil raw steel output rises 40.1 pct in May, AÇO BRASIL says

SAO PAULO, 17 June (Reuters) – Raw steel output in Brazil rose 40.1 pct to 3.160 million tonnes in May in an annual basis, Instituto Aco Brasil, the group that represents mills, said on Thursday. Sales in the local market rose 73.9 percent to 2.116 million tonnes in the May from the same period a year earlier, the institute, known as AÇO BRASIL, said in a report.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.