Brazil raw steel output rises 15.3 pct in September, AÇO BRASIL says
SAO PAULO, 15 Oct (Reuters) – Raw steel output in Brazil rose 15.3 pct to 3.051 million tonnes in September in an annual basis, Instituto Aco Brasil, the group that represents mills, said on Friday. Sales in the local market rose 1.2 percent to 1.909 million tonnes in the September from the same period a year earlier, the institute, known as AÇO BRASIL, said in a report.
