Brazil raw steel output falls 6.7 % in February, AÇO BRASIL says

March 15, 2023 — 04:44 pm EDT

Written by Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, 15 March (Reuters) – Raw steel output in Brazil fell 6.7 % to 2.530 million tonnes in February in an annual basis, Instituto Aco Brasil, the group that represents mills, said on Wednesday. Sales in the local market fell 3.7 % to 1.497 million tonnes in the February from the same period a year earlier, the institute, known as Aço Brasil, said in a report.

