SAO PAULO, 18 Jan (Reuters) – Raw steel output in Brazil fell 5.2 % to 2.505 million tonnes in December in an annual basis, Instituto Aco Brasil, the group that represents mills, said on Wednesday. Sales in the local market fell 1.6 % to 1.388 million tonnes in the December from the same period a year earlier, the institute, known as Aço Brasil, said in a report.

