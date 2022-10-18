Brazil raw steel output falls 11.7 % in September, AÇO BRASIL says

SAO PAULO, 18 Oct (Reuters) – Raw steel output in Brazil fell 11.7 % to 2.743 million tonnes in September in an annual basis, Instituto Aco Brasil, the group that represents mills, said on Tuesday. Sales in the local market fell 3.6 % to 1.753 million tonnes in the September from the same period a year earlier, the institute, known as Aço Brasil, said in a report.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.