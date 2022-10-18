US Markets

Brazil raw steel output falls 11.7 % in September, AÇO BRASIL says

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHINA STRINGER

– Raw steel output in Brazil fell 11.7 % to 2.743 million tonnes in September in an annual basis, Instituto Aco Brasil, the group that represents mills, said on Tuesday. Sales in the local market fell 3.6 % to 1.753 million tonnes in the September from the same period a year earlier, the institute, known as Aço Brasil, said in a report. nAQN1W3SEA

SAO PAULO, 18 Oct (Reuters) – Raw steel output in Brazil fell 11.7 % to 2.743 million tonnes in September in an annual basis, Instituto Aco Brasil, the group that represents mills, said on Tuesday. Sales in the local market fell 3.6 % to 1.753 million tonnes in the September from the same period a year earlier, the institute, known as Aço Brasil, said in a report.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular