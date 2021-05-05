Brazil raises interest rates to 3.5% with second aggressive hike

By Jamie McGeever

BRASILIA, May 5 (Reuters) - Brazil's central bank made its second consecutive interest rate increase of 75 basis points on Wednesday and flagged another coming in June, as rising inflation forces one of the world's most aggressive rate-hiking cycles despite pandemic headwinds.

The decision to raise Brazil's benchmark rate to 3.50% had been signaled clearly by central bank officials, reflecting their greater concern with inflation over the drag to economic growth from a deadly second wave of the COVID-19.

With inflation currently above the bank's year-end goal and even the 5.25% upper limit of the target range, Brazil is one of the few countries in the world firmly on a rate-hiking path, lifting the local currency to near three-month highs.

The central bank's rate-setting committee, known as Copom, said its decision to raise the benchmark rate was unanimous. All 29 economists polled by Reuters predicted the move.

With 12-month inflation running at 6.1%, well above the central bank's year-end target of 3.75%, Copom said it expected another rate hike of the same size at its next meeting.

"At this moment, the Copom's baseline scenario indicates that a partial normalization of the policy rate remains appropriate to keep some degree of monetary stimulus during the economic recovery," policymakers wrote in their statement.

"However, the Committee emphasizes that there is no commitment with this plan, and that future steps of monetary policy could be adjusted to assure the achievement of the inflation target."

(Reporting by Jamie McGeever Editing by Brad Haynes)

((brad.c.haynes@tr.com; +55 11 5644 7725; Reuters Messaging: brad.c.haynes.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.