Brazil raises grain output forecast on better second-corn outlook -Conab

Credit: REUTERS/RODOLFO BUHRER

July 13, 2023 — 08:00 am EDT

Written by Ana Mano for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, July 13 (Reuters) - Brazilian farmers will reap an estimated 317.5 million metric tons of grains this season, as massive soybean and corn outputs bolster one of the world's biggest suppliers of agricultural commodities.

Conab, the government's food supply and statistics agency, on Thursday raised its second-corn production estimate to 98 million metric tons from 96.3 million in June, improving prospects for total grain production in Brazil.

(Reporting by Ana Mano; editing by Jason Neely)

