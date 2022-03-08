Brazil raises corn, wheat exports as Ukraine crisis escalates

By Roberto Samora

SAO PAULO, March 8 (Reuters) - Rising corn and wheat prices amid the crisis in Ukraine encouraged Brazil to trade in more of these commodities than would be expected at this time in the season, market sources told Reuters.

In the first days of March, Brazil closed export deals for at least half a million tonnes of corn, they said, a volume corresponding to February's entire estimated corn exports.

"About 500,000 tonnes of corn were traded for export in Parana," said Luiz Pacheco, an analyst with consultancy T&F, citing deals from the last week. He said clients on export markets bid higher than domestic buyers would.

A broker in Parana, speaking on condition of anonymity, confirmed the 500,000-tonne corn export deals for shipment in March and April.

Brazil's higher corn export sales pose a problem to domestic corn buyers such as meatpackers, which are reeling from rising feed costs.

StoneX, a consultancy, estimates Brazil will export 40 million tonnes of corn in the 2021/2022 season, almost twice the amount from last year, when climate issues curtailed supplies.

But that will largely depend on Brazil's second corn crop, which farmers are sowing now and represent 70-75% of production in a given year.

Forecasts estimate Brazil's total corn production at 111-112 million tonnes of corn this season.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine is also driving Brazilian wheat exports.

T&F's Pacheco said a deal to export 100,000 tonnes of wheat from Rio Grande do Sul was closed last week, compromising internal supplies and flour mill margins.

With that, T&F raised its estimate for Brazil's 2021/2022 wheat exports to 2.7 million tonnes from 2.5 million tonnes after strong sales between December and February.

Brazil is a net wheat importer, getting most of its supplies from Argentina.

"The price of Brazil's wheat was very competitive," said João Lopes, a StoneX analyst. "Thanks to the high dollar and weak domestic demand, demand for exports grew."

(Reporting by Roberto Samora Writing by Ana Mano Editing by Bernadette Baum)

