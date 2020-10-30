US Markets

Brazil raises 2020 deficit, debt forecasts to new record highs

Contributors
Jamie McGeever Reuters
Marcela Ayres Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/PILAR OLIVARES

Brazil's government on Friday revised its 2020 debt and deficit forecasts to new record highs to take into account the heavy borrowing and spending needed to support individuals, businesses and local authorities from the COVID-19 crisis.

BRASILIA, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Brazil's government on Friday revised its 2020 debt and deficit forecasts to new record highs to take into account the heavy borrowing and spending needed to support individuals, businesses and local authorities from the COVID-19 crisis.

According to an economy ministry presentation, gross debt will end this year at 96% of gross domestic product, up from 93.9% previously estimated, net debt at 68.2% of GDP instead of 67.8%, and an overall public sector primary deficit of 12.7% of GDP, up from 12.5%.

(Reporting by Jamie McGeever and Marcela Ayres; editing by Diane Craft)

((jamie.mcgeever@thomsonreuters.com; +55 (0)11 97189 3169; Reuters Messaging: jamie.mcgeever.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular