Brazil raises 2020 deficit, debt forecasts to new record highs

BRASILIA, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Brazil's government on Friday revised its 2020 debt and deficit forecasts to new record highs to take into account the heavy borrowing and spending needed to support individuals, businesses and local authorities from the COVID-19 crisis.

According to an economy ministry presentation, gross debt will end this year at 96% of gross domestic product, up from 93.9% previously estimated, net debt at 68.2% of GDP instead of 67.8%, and an overall public sector primary deficit of 12.7% of GDP, up from 12.5%.

(Reporting by Jamie McGeever and Marcela Ayres; editing by Diane Craft)

